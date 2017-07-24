SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Breaking: Man on the Run After CHAINSAW Attack in Switzerland

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

by Jack Montgomery24 Jul 20170

A man is on the run after attacking people with a chainsaw in the town of Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Early reports indicate that five people have been injured, two seriously, with witnesses claiming to have seen an elderly man with serious head wounds being rushed from the scene in an ambulance.

Locals and shoppers are now barricaded inside shops as police swarm the streets searching of the attacker.

More to follow…

