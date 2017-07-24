No Go Zones: Breitbart’s Raheem Kassam Unveils New Book on Islamic Ghettos In Western World

Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam this weekend revealed the cover of his new book No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You.

The book — available for pre-order now — details Kassam’s travels through European and American neighborhoods where Islamic law finds itself a part of local communities, and ties together narratives between these new ghettos and Islamic radicalism.

The book, published by Regnery, is due to be released on August 14th and is currently available on Amazon, as as well through Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, and iBooks/iTunes.

The stark cover image — sure to outrage liberals and No Go Zone deniers — depicts a State of Liberty veiled with in a full burqa, an item of clothing so regressive it has even banned by the French government as well as in other public places across Europe.

Look what just arrived at the publisher!!! Pre order your copy now: https://t.co/OEheODgE64 pic.twitter.com/LIkbUOBKGb — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) July 21, 2017

Speaking on the cover, Kassam said: “It’s an image that some will claim is ‘outrageous’ or ‘hyperbolic’, but when you look at what is going on as regards the discussion around Islam — as well as what is taking places in areas across the U.S. such as Hamtramck in Michigan — it is both a stark warning about failing to demand assimilation or integration from new migrants, as well as a muzzle effectively placed on Lady Liberty”.

JihadWatch director Robert Spencer said of the new book: “Raheem Kassam is one of the most fearless and insightful journalists on the scene today, and he pulls no punches in No Go Zones: How Sharia Law is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You as he boldly exposes what most of his peers and colleagues would rather pass over in silence or, even worse, actively deny in the face of an ever-increasing mountain of evidence.

“All that evidence is in this book, presented with the candor and realism that is so urgently needed on this increasingly serious issue. No Go Zones is a unique look at a phenomenon that is growing under the noses of our politicians and law enforcement officials, who are too busy pursuing ‘outreach’ to Muslim communities to notice”.

No Go Zones, with its foreword by former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, is available for pre-order now and is published on August 14th by Regnery Publishing.