Kassam’s ‘No Go Zones’ Book Hits #1 On Amazon’s Terrorism and Radicalism Lists

No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You, the forthcoming release from Breitbart London editor in chief Raheem Kassam has hit the top of the chart in a number of Amazon bestseller lists — despite being three weeks from release.

The book, published by Regnery, is due to be released on August 14 and has hit the top of best sellers lists in categories including terrorism where it took the top two spots with the hardcover and eBook editions, #1 in political radicalism, and #1 in Islamic law.

No Go Zones — which is available for pre-order now — also hit Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list, which according to the global retailer is a summary of “Our biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours”, peaking at #4 Tuesday midday, with a 2,543% increase in sales.

The book details the links between No Go Zones and terrorism, as well as Islamic sects often under reported on by the establishment media and national security issues across Europe and the United States”.

William Kilpatrick, author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Jihad, called Kassam’s book “An important and eye-opening look inside the Islamic enclaves that dot Europe and are now cropping up in America”.

He added: “Kassam takes us on a tour that is both enlightening and frightening. If you want to understand why radical Islam is spreading in the West and why so little is being done to stop it, this is the book to read.”

Kassam revealed the provocative artwork for the new book Monday, showing the iconic Statue of Liberty fully veiled in an Islamic burqa. Remarking on the design, the author said: “It’s an image that some will claim is ‘outrageous’ or ‘hyperbolic,’ but when you look at what is going on regarding the discussion around Islam — as well as what is taking places in areas across the U.S., such as Hamtramck in Michigan — it is both a stark warning about failing to demand assimilation or integration from new migrants, as well as a muzzle effectively placed on Lady Liberty.”

No Go Zones, with its foreword by former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, is available for pre-order now and is published on August 14 by Regnery Publishing.