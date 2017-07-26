SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Crackdown on Migrants in Milan After Police Stabbing, Rise in Criminality

OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart London26 Jul 20170

MILAN (AP) – Italian police detained several dozen people Wednesday outside Milan’s main train station as the city deals with a new wave of migrants.

Police said Wednesday they detained 36 people in a move aimed at combating increasing criminality around the heavily used station.

The blitz comes a week after a Guinean immigrant stabbed a police officer in front of the station and weeks after a 20-year-old Italian-Tunisian man who had been previously arrested on drug charges pulled a knife on two soldiers and a police officer inside the station. The Guinean was later expelled.

Italian cities are under renewed pressure with the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants in the south and ever-tighter border controls in the north. Milan’s Central Station has continued to be a gathering spot, despite efforts to move migrants to shelters and other locations in the city.

Milan’s official for security, Carmela Rozza, said officials are committed to ensuring safety for commuters and tourists passing through the station and to transform the piazza outside the station into a place where people can gather for events.

“Everything that we have done so far has not been sufficient. We will continue until it is clear to the delinquents that the Central Station is not a place to loiter,” Rozza told reporters following the police action.

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x