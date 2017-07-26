New Arabic Swimming Pool Signs Warn Guests Not to Molest Bikini-Clad Girls

A swimming pool in Austria has had to put up signs warning male migrants not to grope women or enter their changing room, in an effort to prevent sexual assaults from taking place.

The signs have been discovered posted in a swimming pool in Perchtoldsdorf, a town not far from Vienna.

One sign shows a picture of a young female in a bikini, with three hands appearing to try and grope her. The sign reads ‘NO!’ and next to it explains ‘physical contact with other guests is forbidden’ in English, French, and Arabic.

Another has a picture of a man about to enter a female changing room, with the words ‘STOP!’ written above it and ‘entry is forbidden in non-designated areas’ written beside it.

MP Christian Hoebart of the right wing populist Freedom Party of Austria [FPO] posted a picture of himself pointing at the signs in question on his Facebook page.

“Can this be true?” he asked. “Do you have to put something like this up in a civilised society? Or is it once again a submission to the mass migration of completely uneducated and culturally alien people?” he continued.

Last year Austrian authorities came up with a 10-point plan to increase security for children and adults, which included the introduction of pool security guards and silent alarms in changing rooms that workers could use if they saw any violence or sexual assault taking place.

Various methods have been used in other European countries to deal with these issues. A pool in Switzerland limited the number of migrants allowed in at any one time, while in Germany they have tried to tackle the problem by introducing a segregated swimming pool or even banning male migrants from entering altogether.

Last year the Germans even launched temporary tattoos to prevent sexual attacks in pools after police reported an epidemic of pool harassments and assaults in the wake of the ‘migrant crisis.’

Some of the most shocking incidents in swimming pools that have led to these drastic measures being put in place include an Iraqi immigrant viciously raping and hospitalising a 10-year-old boy and a three-year-old being sexually assaulted.