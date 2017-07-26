Twitter Suspends Breitbart Editor’s Account Days After Radical Islam Book Announcement

The Twitter account of Breitbart London editor in chief Raheem Kassam has been suspended by the platform, just days after he announced the forthcoming publication of his new book on Radical Islam.

Titled No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You, the new book published by Regnery has already caused a stir on social media and hit a number of best seller lists on Amazon, including Islamic law, terrorism, and the important “movers and shakers” list.

A BAN. Best possible endorsement of @RaheemKassam book. RT and buy it. Well done the censors of Twatter, you just don't learn do you. — Sheikh Anvakh (@Sheikh_Anvakh) July 26, 2017

Kassam implied the sudden decision of Twitter to suspend his account just days after he revealed the controversial cover art of the forthcoming book which challenges radical Islam may have been more than just a coincidence when he took to rival social media Facebook to reveal the shutdown. Kassam also said that his account had never been shut down before.

Remarking on the decision of the micro-blogging platform to suspend his account, Mr Kassam said Wednesday: “It is incredibly conveniently timed for Twitter to suspend my account, after I just announced my book on No Go Zones. It’s almost as if there are people who don’t want the truth about what’s going on in America and Europe to come to light.”

The book, which chronicles Kassam’s travels through European and American no go zones is due to be released on August 14 and is currently available on Amazon, as well as through Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, and iBooks/iTunes.

Look what just arrived at the publisher!!! Pre order your copy now: https://t.co/OEheODgE64 pic.twitter.com/LIkbUOBKGb — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) July 21, 2017

William Kilpatrick, author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Jihad, called Kassam’s book “An important and eye-opening look inside the Islamic enclaves that dot Europe and are now cropping up in America”.

He added: “Kassam takes us on a tour that is both enlightening and frightening. If you want to understand why radical Islam is spreading in the West and why so little is being done to stop it, this is the book to read.”