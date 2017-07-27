Cops Hunt ‘Asian’ Men after Horrific Double-Rape Case

The police in Birmingham are on the hunt for two ‘Asian’ men after a teen girl was brutally raped at a train station, and sexually abused again by another Asian man she asked for help after the incident.

The 15-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was with her friend at Witton railway station near Aston Villa when a man approached her and led her away. The man, described as being in his early twenties, “Asian” in appearance and slim build and around six foot tall, took the girl to a secluded area where he proceeded to rape her the Birmingham Mail reports.

After the attack had ended the teen tried to wave down a passing vehicle and after getting in the car she says she was raped again by another man in his 20s who was also of “Asian” appearance. The second attacker was also said to have been a stockier build, had a short beard was around 5ft6 and wore black jeans and a blue jumper.

Detectives from the Birmingham Transport Police and West Midlands police are both investigating the case. British Transport Police Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick commented on the case saying, “This was a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her.”

“My detectives are currently examining all available CCTV in an effort to identify the offenders and whilst these enquiries are made, we are keen to speak with any potential witnesses,” he said adding that if any witnesses had seen two young girls walking with an older man fitting the description of the first suspect then they should contact authorities immediately.

Sex attacks committed by so-called “Asian” men have increased in number over the last decade with the most infamous case of sexual grooming by Asian Muslim men in Rotherham seeing over 1,400 girls sexually abused over a ten-year period.

Last month police in the Yorkshire town of Keighley reported that another potential grooming gang scandal was emerging. They claim that close to 200 young girls were sexually abused and say they are investigating 165 suspects involved in the case.

Conservative MP Kris Hopkins said that the town had become “top of the list” for Asian-Muslim grooming gangs in the UK, remarking “the sick model of organised groups of Asian men grooming young white girls to be sexually abused remains a blight at the heart of many communities across this country”.