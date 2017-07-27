LISTEN: White House’s Gorka Lauds Kassam’s ‘Stupendous’ Polling Expose on Breitbart

Deputy Assistant to President Trump Dr Sebastian Gorka slammed the left-biased polling industry on talk radio Monday, citing an analysis of the flawed and deceitful practices of pollsters by Breitbart London’s Raheem Kassam as a “stupendous” resource on the subject.

The revelation of the attention given to Breitbart by staff at the highest levels in the White House and President Donald Trump’s administration came on Bill Mitchell’s YourVoice America show Monday. Discussing the apparent discrepancy about polling company’s predictions and the actual results of votes in recent months Dr Gorka and host Mitchell agreed on the flaws in polling, and the importance of politicians getting “out of the bubble” and into the real world.

Although singling out polling firm Rasmussen as having a uniquely strong reputation for “solid polling”, Gorka slammed the polling data industry as a whole for skewing research with biased questions and limited samples, while show host Mitchell picked up on response bias as a reason for poor research results.

Comparing polling to discredited 19th-century pseudoscience, Gorka said: “…everything else is like phrenology, it’s like that ‘science’ of analysing the bumps on your head. It’s totally bogus”.



The national security and counter terror expert also highlighted the July 17th article on “fake views” polls written by Breitbart London editor in chief Kassam, when he said: “I really recommend my former colleague at Breitbart Raheem Kassam… wrote a stupendous piece last week for Breitbart on the fake science, it’s not just fake news, its fake science, behind current left-wing polling. He just demonstrates that the Emporer is naked”.

Gorka continued his evisceration of the polling industry, remarking: “It’s very simple. It makes sense when you realise that polling has simply become a political weapon. When they get results they don’t like, number one, they don’t publish them. When they want to have results to support their political agenda, they cook the books.

“Not only how the questions are asked, the oldest trick in the book, but also in the sample. That’s how you get every significant polling company, bar-one, predicting that Hillary Clinton is going to win [the Presidency], because they are using skewed data.”

The comments follow Kassam’s remarks, when he pointed out that recent polling apparently showing the popularity of Trump’s presidency is languishing was produced by a research company whose board members include former Bob Dole, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Planned Parenthood, World Bank, and Deloitte staffers.

