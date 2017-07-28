Growing Trend Of Older Women Becoming ‘Sugar Mamas’ For Young Migrants

There is a growing trend in Austria of middle aged or older women enticing young male asylum seekers with favours and money for sexual gratification and making the young migrant men dependent on them.

During the course of the migrant crisis, a vast majority of the migrants who came to Austria were young men, many of them travelling alone some of them targetted by Islamists, drug gangs and now in Austria, older sex-starved women.

advertisement

A new report claims that the trend is steadily growing and now many young male migrants depend on these so-called “sugar mamas” for their financial benefits in exchange for sex OE24 reports.

Vienna magazine Biber and Austrian broadcaster ORF both reported on the growing trend claiming that while many older Austrian women have gone on “sex vacations” to African countries in the past to have sexual relations with men there, having sex with asylum seekers in Austria is a new phenomenon.

Some migrants even complain that the older Austrian women want too much sex. An asylum seeker named Hasan told the Biber magazine, “She wants sex with me four times a day, I am a sex machine for her, nothing more.” Hasan said he wouldn’t leave the woman though because he had become accustomed to his new lifestyle.

The 24-year-old Iraqi said the woman named Linda (not her real name) had approached him at a bar and offered to let him live with her. Hasan said Linda paid for everything he needed including a 120 euro a month gym membership at an upscale gym in Vienna.

Manfred Buchner of the Austrian Men’s Health Centre said that the asylum seekers remain in these relationships because they become dependent on the women. “There is a great dependency. Not only mentally, but also materially. Many of these men face homelessness,” Buchner said.

Reports of the sexual abuse of young male asylum seekers by women has also been reported in asylum centres and makeshift asylum camps like the former Calais Jungle. Last year, Open Borders activists who volunteered in Calais were accused of “sex tourism” when it emerged that many were engaged in sexual relationships with migrants including children.

In one case a woman who volunteered at the Calais camp decided to marry her much younger Syrian asylum seeker lover after meeting him at the camp. The woman, identified as Sarah Gayton, a management consultant, quit her job five days after meeting the migrant but insisted that her initial motivations for volunteering weren’t driven by sex tourism.