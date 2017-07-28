‘Allahu Akbar’: One Dead and Several Injured in Supermarket Knife Attack

Police arrested a blood-soaked man after at least one person was killed and severla injured at a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany Friday afternoon.

The attack took place at a supermarket in the Barmbek neighbourhood of Hamburg at around 3 pm local time according to police. The man involved, who has yet to be identified to the press, ran into the supermarket and began attacking customers with a “long kitchen knife” leading to the death of at least one victim.

One alleged witness to the attack claimed that the man stabbed the customers and yelled “Allahu Akbar!” immediately after the attack.

Police captured the suspected killer shortly after the attack as he attempted to flee and has been arrested. Germany’s Spiegel reports after the attack the man fled in the direction of the Barmbek metro station but was chased by witnesses, allowing police to make their arrest. The news magazine also reports the motive for the killer is not clear, but counter-terror police have not yet been involved with the investigation.

Photographs acquired by Germany tabloid Bild showed the suspect, drenched in blood and wearing a so-called ‘spit mask’ being driven away by officers in a marked squad car.

Eye witness to attack on supermarket in Barmbek, Hamburg. Says man stabbed 3 then shouted Allah Akbar. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1UdpjUKZQO — Larry Hagler (@IanBennett23) July 28, 2017

More follows