Geert Wilders Hails Kassam’s ‘Very Important’ No Go Zones Book: ‘Should Be Read by as Many People as Possible’

Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) leader and anti-Islamisation campaigner Geert Wilders has praised Breitbart London Editor in Chief Raheem Kassam’s forthcoming book on No Go Zones in glowing terms, calling it a must read in the fight to preserve Western cultures.

Speaking of Kassam’s book, No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You, Wilders told Breitbart London Monday: “There is a conquest going on. The West is gradually losing control over its own land.

“Raheem Kassam’s book about the proliferation of no gone zones in our Western countries is a wake-up call. It is a very important book which should be read by as many people as possible because it shows that if we do not start to de-Islamize our societies and reestablish control over our own countries we are bound to lose them.”

Wilders’ remarks come just a week after Kassam revealed the controversial cover art for the book — featuring an image of the Statue of Liberty shrouded in Islamic robes — and days after anti-Brexit newspaper The New European attacked the book as being a work of “fiction”.

One of the most outspoken and high profile mass migration critics and anti-Islamisation campaigners in the world, PVV leader and a member of the Dutch parliament Geert Wilders now lives under constant police guard, thanks to the fatwa placed on his head, among other credible death threats.

The book, which is due to be released by publisher Regnery on August 14th and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, as well as through Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, and iBooks/iTunes, has already caused a stir online and has hit a number of bestseller lists.

Speaking of the cover art, Kassam said last week: “It’s an image that some will claim is ‘outrageous’ or ‘hyperbolic,’ but when you look at what is going on regarding the discussion around Islam — as well as what is taking places in areas across the U.S., such as Hamtramck in Michigan — it is both a stark warning about failing to demand assimilation or integration from new migrants, as well as a muzzle effectively placed on Lady Liberty.”