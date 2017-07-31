France to Open Two Centres Handling Migrants Returning to Calais

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says that two centers will be set up to handle hundreds of migrants returning to the northern port city of Calais since a vast makeshift camp was shut down last fall.

Gerard Collomb also said on Monday that he ordered a report looking into claims of police mistreatment of migrants after Human Rights Watch alleged police regularly use pepper spray on refugees.

Earlier Monday, the Council of State, France’s highest administrative body, rejected appeals by Calais authorities against a court ruling that ordered the provision of basic facilities for migrants, like access to water and toilets. The Council upheld an order for authorities to help migrants who wish to move to shelters.

Colomb said there were 350 to 400 migrants in the area. Calais wants them out.