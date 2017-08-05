Michael Moore Slams Trump, Brexit, Telling Brits: ‘Enjoy Your Miserable Life on Your Island’

“Enjoy your miserable life on your island,” left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore has told Britons in a rant against Brexit and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Appearing on Channel 4 News, the director and activist said Britain and the U.S. are competing to see which country would be first to ditch political ideologies that he disapproves of.

“We’re in a bit of a race here, Britain and the U.S., to see which one of us is going to get out of the situation first,” Moore said, before asserting that he would “put money on” Britain winning by sabotaging Brexit before President Trump loses the White House.

Presenter Jon Snow then pointed out that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was “as pro-Brexit as the hawks in the Conservative Party”, to which the left winger explained he thought a Labour election victory would result in Britain remaining in Europe.

“If you want to leave Europe, leave Europe,” responded Moore, telling Britons: “You’re still part of Europe but maybe enough people there just don’t want to be part of it.

“So enjoy your miserable life on your island,” he added, before asserting that Britons’ desire for national self-determination “looks a little strange to outsiders”.

Moore said the best way to remove the president from office was to “try to discombobulate him”, and called for his opponents to create a “swarm”.

He told Snow: “He’s easily distracted. He has a very thin skin and if we can just be like a swarm of bees around him for the next couple of years maybe we can prevent some of the damage he’s going to do.”

Breitbart News reported in May on Moore’s announcement that he would be teaming up with Harvey and Bob Weinstein on a new documentary about Trump, a project which the director hopes will “dissolve his presidency”.

And in June, the dedicated Trump critic launched a new website called “Trumpileaks” where whistleblowers can leak and share information from inside the president’s administration.

“Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny,” Moore wrote of the project.