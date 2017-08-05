Rwandan Migrant Jailed for Brutal Rape After He Became ‘Sexually Aroused’ in a Nightclub

Rwandan migrant Derrick Mutambuka has been jailed for more than nine years for violently raping a woman after he became ‘sexually aroused’ in a Sunderland nightclub.

In the early hours of December 2015, the Rwandan launched a sexual assault on one woman before grabbing another and raping her in an alleyway, inflicting 34 injuries in the attack and pausing only to kick and spit blood at passers-by who tried to stop him.

After leaving the bar, where Judge Robert Adams said the defendant became “determined to have sex with a woman” after being “sexually aroused” whilst dancing, the 18-year-old began talking to a woman on the street.

When she rejected his advances, he pushed his victim against window shop shutters and touched her groin area before trying to force his hand down her trousers.

The assault came to an end when a passing male chased him off and walked the woman home, but Mutambuka then followed the pair back to her address, where he peered through the letterbox, according to the Daily Mail.

Soon after, the defendant spotted another lone woman making her way back from a night out, and dragged her into an alleyway where he raped her, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

A member of the public attempted to stop the rape — during which the victim was also punched and ‘manhandled’, sustaining 34 injuries — after hearing her terrified screams, but he was forced to back away after Mutambuka kicked him.

He continued raping his victim in what the judge described as a “prolonged ordeal”, which came to an end only when a second man came to her rescue and chased the Rwandan teen away.

The court was told Mutambuka twice spat at the man, which contained blood, in a bid to escape. DNA evidence from the spit linked Mutambuka to the scene and the woman’s DNA was also found on his trousers.

Mr. Ekwall Tiwana, defending, said that his client was very drunk at the time of the offence and had only been drunk once before in his life.

“The general nature of this case is that it is a very serious offence. Although it is very serious, it is not in fact the most serious,” he said, adding: “This defendant was 17 at the time and had no previous convictions.

“This young man was passed from pillar to post and country to country essentially. He has been subject to a very unsatisfactory life until he moved to Newcastle and studied in Gateshead.”

Sentencing him to nine years and nine months imprisonment, Judge Robert Adams said: “You were sexually aroused dancing in the club and that continued when you were going home until you committed the offence.

“You were determined to have sex with a woman regardless of her views or who she was or whatever her circumstance.

“You used violence, judging by the numerous injuries that the victim sustained.

“It is a start that you are experiencing some remorse although it is now too late in the day. Only a lengthy custodial sentence is appropriate.”