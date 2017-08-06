Ex Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones: ‘You All Need To Go And Buy No Go Zones!’

Former Pussycat Dolls singer and pop artist Kaya Jones sung the praises of No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You, during an appearance on the Breitbart Saturday show on Sirius XM Patriot.

Speaking to show host Matt Boyle and fellow guest Raheem Kassam, the platinum recording artist and ‘Take it Off’ singer praised the book, published by Regnery and due to be released on August 14, urging listeners to pre-order a copy.

Praising Breitbart London Editor in Chief Kassam’s work as “brilliant”, Jones said the fact that the book had come from a British ex-Muslim was particularly significant.

Former Pussycat Doll @KayaJones got her signed copy of #NoGoZones this morning! Have you got yours yet? https://t.co/iPrAmUwnME pic.twitter.com/HqT6w3tNEg — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) August 5, 2017

On Kassam’s book and the damage balkanization and failures of integration are doing in European communities, Jones said: “we are literally watching [the United Kingdom] demise and fast.

“Being a former Muslim speaking about a religion that really oppresses its people, this is not ‘oh you’re a racist’, this is a gentleman that grew up in that sector, saying ‘this is wrong’, so you all need to go and buy his book, No Go Zones”.

Clearly frustrated by the establishment of No Go Zones in Western countries, Jones was moved to say: “If we don’t integrate people into our culture, what are we actually doing?”.

This is not the first time the pop star has been outspoken on political matters. Breitbart reported in February when Kaya took to social media to make a statement with a Make America Great Again t-shirt, writing “stand up for what you believe in!”.

Singer Kaya Jones Shares Support for Trump, Thanks Joy Villa for 'Strength' https://t.co/Ec8dnlv3je via @BreitbartNews — KAYA (@KayaJones) February 19, 2017

Kassam also spoke about the book during Saturday’s show, explaining the research he conducted to write it, remarking: “This is the first book of its kind, nobody else has actually travelled to these places, walked around the streets especially at night, talking to people, interviewing people, realising what demographic shifts are happening across the United States and Europe.

“Anderson Cooper, The CNNs of the world, they want to say these places don’t exist, that it’s an incendiary term, you’re not allowed to say those sort of things.”

The endorsement for No Go Zones from Jones comes just days after it was also endorsed by European anti-Islamisation leader Geert Wilders also commended the book, calling it a “wake up call” for the West.

