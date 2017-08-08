SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dutch Swimming Group Urges Lessons for Migrants

AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart London8 Aug 20170

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Dutch swimming federation is calling for more funding and outreach to ensure as many people as possible in the Netherlands – including migrants – learn to swim.

The call from the Royal Netherlands Swimming Association followed the drowning death of a teenager at a public pool in the southern city of Venlo.

The association said in a statement Tuesday that the Netherlands, with its thousands of kilometers (miles) of canals and rivers and long North Sea coastline, has a long tradition of teaching young children to swim.

It noted: “However, this tradition is not commonplace among residents with a migration background.”

Police say the 16-year-old boy was hauled out of a swimming pool in Venlo and pronounced dead at a hospital. Dutch media report that the victim was Syrian.

