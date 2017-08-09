SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Austria Increases Border Controls to Stem Migrant Influx

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s interior minister says police and soldiers are increasing controls on the country’s eastern and southern borders in response to what he says are increased numbers of migrants entering illegally.

Wolfgang Sobotka says the measures will be in effect on border crossing points with Hungary, Slovenia, Italy and Slovakia. He said Wednesday the move is necessary because larger than usual numbers of migrants have been intercepted along these borders.

He says without giving details that some of the migrants were stopped at border crossings that were previously seldom used in attempts to enter Austria illegally.

