Germany Will Still Deport Some Afghans

DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart London9 Aug 20170

VIENNA (AP) — German officials say a review of the security situation in Afghanistan supports the current practice of deporting certain Afghan asylum seekers back to the country.

A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry says a recent official report concluded that the conflict in Afghanistan doesn’t put all civilians at risk.

Martin Schaefer said Wednesday that “the individual threat level for people who live in Afghanistan or return to Afghanistan depends on a multitude of factors” including their ethnicity, gender and place of residence.

Interior Ministry spokesman Johannes Dimroth said Germany would continue to deport Afghans who are considered a threat, have committed crimes or persistently refuse to reveal their identity.

Germany suspended large-scale deportations after more than 100 people were killed in an attack near the German embassy in Kabul in May

