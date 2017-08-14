France: 60 Per Cent Rise in Extremism Since Bataclan Terror Attack

In less than two years since the Islamist Bataclan terror attack, France has seen a 60 per cent rise in the number of people on the Terrorist Prevention and Radicalisation Reporting File (FSPRT).

At the time of the November 2015 coordinated assaults at the French national stadium and the Bataclan theatre, resulting in the deaths of 130 and nearly 400 injuries, the FSPRT contained 11,400 cases. Less than two years later, the file contains 18,550 cases with Le Figaro commenting: “The file is constantly growing.”

The newspaper reports that along with personal details such as name, address, and criminal records, the file contains details of relationships with other radical Islamists.

The report noted a strong presence of radicals in the departments of Île-de-France (Paris region), the North, the Bouches-du-Rhône, the Rhône, and the Alpes-Maritimes (home to the city of Nice, where the Bastille Day terror attack occurred).

Female radicals accounted for 26 per cent of the cases and minors a little more than 16 per cent. Converts to Islam accounted for more than 34 per cent of the identified radicals.

The released report comes after France has experienced nine terror or attempted Islamist terror attacks since January 2017, including two this month. On August 6, a man was arrested at the Eiffel Tower after drawing a knife and shouting “Allahu Akbar” as he attempted to breach security at the base of the tourist attraction.

And on August 9, 37-year-old Hamou Bachir from Algeria intentionally ran down six French soldiers in his car on the streets of Paris. Following a manhunt, he was shot and arrested.

In March, Breitbart London reported that one-third of France’s young Muslims (aged 14 to 16 years old) are much more likely to tolerate violence and to hold fundamentalist religious views. Thirty-two per cent of those polled would not condemn the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher Islamist terror attacks.

Another study found that second generation Muslim migrants fail to integrate into European society and are the most susceptible to radicalisation.

