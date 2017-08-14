Breitbart London editor in chief Raheem Kassam appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight speaking on the subject of his new book, No Go Zones: How Sharia Law is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You. Kassam told Tucker that many politicians in Europe had no investment in the future of the continent because they have no children themselves.

Kassam described areas around Europe he had personally visited in which Islamic immigration and the political and legal systems were changing parts of European cities.

Tucker said that he noticed what he called a “strange embarrassment” on the part of European politicians saying that they deny the existence of no-go zones and refuse to even talk about the subject and asked Kassam where that attitude came from.

Kassam replied, “it comes from many places actually. A lot of it comes from the rampant corporatism we have now in the West. These demands for cheap migrant labour that are foisted upon governments by massive corporations, and of course massive corporations sponsor a lot of this stuff.”

He then set his sights on the political leaders themselves saying, “there are a lot of political leaders around the world right now who simply don’t have a vested interest in the future of the West. If you look across Europe for instance, the leaders in Germany, Angela Merkel, in Italy, in the United Kingdom, in France are all childless.”

“The leaders who do have children are far more invested in the future of their nations than those without.”

Tucker agreed with Kassam saying, “I don’t think I’ve ever heard anybody say anything like that in public, certainly not on television and I just want to say God bless you for saying it. There’s something to that.”

Breitbart London published the foreword of No-Go Zones written by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on Monday.

Farage has wholeheartedly endorsed the book along with other political figures like Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders who called it, ” a very important book which should be read by as many people as possible because it shows that if we do not start to de-Islamize our societies and reestablish control over our own countries we are bound to lose them.”

