One Dead, Multiple Injured After Car Rams Through Pizzeria In France

A young girl has died and multiple others have been seriously injured after a car is said to have intentionally rammed through a pizzeria in the French town of Sept-Sorts.

UPDATE 16:45 EST: Police now claim that the suspect in the incident is totally “unknown” to both police and the French intelligence services.

advertisement

UPDATE 16:20 EST: According to French broadcaster RTL police are saying the man wanted to commit suicide, had weapons in his vehicle and is 39-years-old. Authorities are saying the motive for the act is not terrorism according to early investigations. Five of those injured in the attack remain in critical condition.

Police say they have arrested one man in connection with the incident but have so far not identified the individual or made any claims as to the motivation of the suspect. A young eight-year-old girl has been confirmed dead at the scene and a further five people are in critical condition French broadcaster BFMTV reports.

Several unconfirmed pictures have been published on Twitter which appears to show a car that matches the description of the BMW involved in the incident.

🚨 Une voiture a foncé, de manière intentionnelle, sur la terrasse d'une pizzeria de #SeptSorts. 8 blessés, dont 6 graves. pic.twitter.com/0vlo0Zz0tF — deSperate (@TMBKA2_) August 14, 2017

More follows.