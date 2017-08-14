SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

One Dead, Multiple Injured After Car Rams Through Pizzeria In France

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

by Chris Tomlinson14 Aug 20170

A young girl has died and multiple others have been seriously injured after a car is said to have intentionally rammed through a pizzeria in the French town of Sept-Sorts.

UPDATE 16:45 EST: Police now claim that the suspect in the incident is totally “unknown” to both police and the French intelligence services. 

UPDATE 16:20 EST: According to French broadcaster RTL police are saying the man wanted to commit suicide, had weapons in his vehicle and is 39-years-old. Authorities are saying the motive for the act is not terrorism according to early investigations. Five of those injured in the attack remain in critical condition.

Police say they have arrested one man in connection with the incident but have so far not identified the individual or made any claims as to the motivation of the suspect. A young eight-year-old girl has been confirmed dead at the scene and a further five people are in critical condition French broadcaster BFMTV reports.

Several unconfirmed pictures have been published on Twitter which appears to show a car that matches the description of the BMW involved in the incident.

More follows.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x