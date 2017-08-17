French Authorities Forced To Provide Facilities For Calais Migrants After Court Battle

French authorities responsible for the Port of Calais have lost a court battle in the ongoing struggle to contain the acute migration problem plaguing the area, as thousands of illegals attempt to smuggle themselves north to the United Kingdom.

The Calais region prefecture has been working to prevent the creation of another migrant slum in their city, after the so-called ‘Jungle’ camp — home to thousands of illegals and their volunteer activist enablers — was razed to the ground in 2016.

advertisement

Despite efforts by the local government, there are thought to be up to a thousand migrants sleeping rough in Calais at the moment, using the port to attack and sneak aboard lorries preparing to travel to the United Kingdom. There were up to an estimated 8,000 in the old Jungle camps before it was demolished.

There were an estimated 8,000 in the old Jungle camp before it was demolished.

Calais Jungle Demolition Pictures: Policy Chaos as Fires Blaze, Migrants May Return https://t.co/rh6qJTyHcT pic.twitter.com/AtCxz5w1on — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 26, 2016

Part of that effort to deter the creation of another camp has been the refusal by local government to provide facilities, but the new court ruling has overturned that decision, forcing Calais to make toilets and showers available to illegals using the area as a launching pad, against the wishes of locals.

Local government boss Fabien Sudry said Wednesday that to comply with the ruling ten toilets and seven water points had been set up, and more would be coming next week. However, rather than being permanent infrastructure, the equipment would be mobile, to prevent another migrant settlement being established.

But the deployment of facilities has been blasted by pro-migration NGO bosses, who claim the portable facilities are an “inadequate” interpretation of the court order.

Breitbart London has reported on the increasingly violent methods used by the Calais migrants to access the United Kingdom, putting both themselves and transportation sector employees at great risk.

After several deaths of migrants killed while trying to access the Channel Tunnel railway by foot, a freight driver on his way to the ferry port was killed in June this year after migrants dragged tree trunks onto a motorway with the intention of forcing passing traffic to slow and allowing them to climb onboard.

New Migrants Still Arriving in Calais Despite 'Jungle' Closure https://t.co/wqJwkp6O8O pic.twitter.com/DE0i3Ld996 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 29, 2016

Lorry drivers have since demanded that troops be deployed to the area to protect them against violent attempted hijackings by migrants in the area.

According to recent French statistics, illegal migrants in and around Calais have already made 17,000 known attempts to break into the United Kingdom in 2017.