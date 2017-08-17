German Scientists: Drug Public with Oxytocin to ‘Promote the Acceptance and Integration of Migrants’

German scientists have suggested that a combination of drugs and “peer influence” could make Europeans more amenable to accepting large numbers of migrants in their midst, following a shocking new study at the University of Bonn.

The study, originally published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and later reported by Science Daily, involved 183 subjects, each given 50 euros which they could donate to either migrants or locals in need.

Researchers from the University of Bonn, the University of Lübeck and the Laureate Institute for Brain Research in the U.S. were “surprised” to discover that people donated around 20 per cent more to migrants than to needy locals to begin with, and when drugged with oxytocin — the so-called ‘love hormone’ — participants already well-disposed to migrants gave even more generously.

People who had “negative attitudes towards migrants” were not affected — but, when they were shown how generous others had been towards migrants in combination with the drugs, they “donated up to 74 per cent more”.

Rene Hurlemann, a professor at the university’s department of psychiatry, concluded the “combined enhancement of oxytocin and peer influence” was able to diminish what he described as “selfish motives”.

“Given the right circumstances, oxytocin may help promote the acceptance and integration of migrants into Western cultures,” he mused.

An estimated 1.2 million migrants had flooded into Germany by the end of 2016, after Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was “no limit” to the number of “refugees” the country would take the previous year.

Only around three per cent of the new arrivals had found work as of December 2016, with the Finance Ministry admitting an associated cost to taxpayers of at least 20 billion euros over the course of the year.

Germany also experienced an uptick in crime and terrorism following the influx, with the Heritage Foundation reporting that 54 per cent of terror plots in the country have involved migrants since the onset of the crisis — including the Berlin massacre in which a bogus asylum seeker from Tunisia rammed a hijacked lorry into a packed Christmas market.

Despite appearing to concede that her “open door” policy had been a mistake last year, Chancellor Merkel told the UN Migration Agency as recently as a few days ago that the European Union “could cope with” at least another 40,000 arrivals.

This is despite the fact that tens of thousands of genuine refugees based in countries neighbouring Syria have actually begun returning home, now the Syrian government’s Russian-backed forces have pushed the Islamist al-Nusra Front and other “rebels” from key strongholds such as East Aleppo.

In addition, the EU is still struggling to force conservative governments in Central Europe to accept a share of the migrants already stranded in the EU’s border states, after Western and Northern European governments began to change their minds about taking them.

