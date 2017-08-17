More evidence of the emerging No Go Zones investigated by Breitbart London editor Raheem Kassam in a new book has emerged in Birmingham, England, where a message reading ‘NO Whites Allowed After 8 pm’ appeared on the side of a building in the inner-city neighbourhood of Alum Rock.

The Birmingham Mail traced the graffiti to the corner of Farndon Road after the image was shared in a Facebook post — since deleted — by a page called Brumz Updates.

Local councillor Ali Khan, a Labour Party representative, told the paper that similar messages had been scrawled on stickers and affixed to lampposts in the nearby district of Saltley around three years ago.

The graffiti is just the latest in a series of anti-white incidents in England recently.

A lecturer from Stratford College was punched in the face and knocked into a freezing canal in January for “being white” by a group of Pakistani youths in January.

A white women was racially abused and had her nose and cheekbone shattered by three “Asian” men near the Coventry Skydome in March.

Three Muslim men were handed short sentences for approaching strangers in the streets of Liverpool and demanding “Why aren’t you a Muslim?” before attacking them in July 2017.

Birmingham has undergone rapid demographic changes in recent decades, with “mass immigration” being the previous Labour government’s preferred means of “[making] the UK truly multicultural”, according to then immigration minister Barbara Roche’s speechwriter Andrew Neather.

The city’s population was only 53.14 per cent White British at the time of the 2011 census — down from 65.64 per cent in 2001 — and natives may no longer be a majority as of the present day. Previous estimates by the University of Manchester had suggested that such a change is expected no later than 2020.

Researchers for the Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG) found that the white working class in Birmingham felt areas of the city were turning into No Go Zones as long ago as 2009.

Dr Mohammed Naseem, the chairman of Birmingham Central Mosque, said at the time that the then Labour government was at fault:“No community should be made to feel like they are being treated unfairly and if the Government do think immigration is a problem then perhaps they should take a look at themselves because they allowed these people in in the first place.

“No community should be made to feel like they are being treated unfairly and if the Government do think immigration is a problem then perhaps they should take a look at themselves because they allowed these people in in the first place,” he said.

“They did not just land here from heaven, the Government created a problem for itself, and is now dealing with consequences like this.”

The situation does not appear to have improved since the Tories took office in 2010, with EU-based Islamists taking advantage of the bloc’s Free Movement immigration regime to resettle in Britain — seen as a soft touch — after countries like France began implementing anti-extremism measures, such as prohibiting full veils in public.

