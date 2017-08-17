Spain: One Dead, Several Injured, Gunmen Holed Up in Bar After Truck Ploughs into Crowds

Spanish police have confirmed a rented truck has struck a crowd on a popular tourist street in central Barcelona in what they are calling a terror attack, with local media claiming there are up to 20 injured and one or two dead.

According to reports, the van involved in the incident left the road and entered the pedestrianized area of the walk and drove through the crowds until it crashed into a kiosk. Spanish police were quick to identify the incident as a “terrorist attack” and said the attackers had fled the scene.

advertisement

Spanish newspaper El Pais reports two attackers are now “entrenched” in a bar in the nearby Raval de Barcelona district. The men are reported to be armed, and to have taken hostages, but Spanish emergency services denied there has been a gun battle on Twitter.

Police evacuated the La Rambla pedestrianized street in Barcelona Thursday afternoon, as shop keepers closed their roller-shutters with customers inside to protect them from events outside, reports local newspaper La Vanguardia. All local railway stations have been closed.

An English-language tweet by the official account of the Catalan police declared there had been a “massive” incident by a “person with a van” and that “there are injured”. Subsequent messages in Spanish instruct followers to avoid the La Rambla area and for civilians to not obstruct the work of the emergency services.

Police have gone door to door in the area ordering businesses to shut their doors and to keep customers inside. A tweet from the Catalan emergency services account instructs people to “stay inside” until told otherwise by officers.

Video shared on social media shows a stampede of pedestrians away from the scene after the event unfolded.

Estampida ahora mismo en El Corte Inglés de Plaza Catalunya en Barcelona pic.twitter.com/72LLRmJjRk — Jordi Perez Colome (@jordipc) August 17, 2017

More Follows