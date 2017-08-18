A police manhunt is underway in Wuppertal, west Germany Friday evening after a 31 year old Iraqi was stabbed to death and his brother seriously injured near the city railway station.

Germany newspaper Rheinische Post reports the reason for the killing may have been an unsatisfactory business deal between the Iraqi men and the attacker, but this has not been confirmed or denied by police. Specialist police units are on the scene and a manhunt is underway for one or more attackers.

Over an hour after first reports on the incident, German media was still not reporting any details on motivation, or background to the attack. The police operation is ongoing.

