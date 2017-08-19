Raheem Kassam: ‘Now Steve Bannon Knows Who The Enemies of the American People Are’

Steve Bannon, the outgoing White House chief strategist now “knows who the enemies of the American people are” after seven months working within the government, Breitbart London editor in chief Raheem Kassam has said.

Speaking in a discussion on Fox News with anchor Martha MacCallum on the departure of Mr Bannon from the White House, Mr Kassam said the move didn’t mean there had been a falling out between the President and the returning Breitbart boss.

Kassam told Fox host Sandra Smith that “This isn’t about Bannon versus Trump, the two are on the same page. This is about the people who Steve sees as trying to stop the Trump agenda”.

'Populist Hero' Stephen K. Bannon Returns Home to Breitbart https://t.co/fZkVHF2Dhm — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) August 18, 2017

Identifying those who Kassam said were trying to stand in the way of President Trump delivering his promises and agenda, he said: “these are people who have historically been RINOs or Democrats. And that’s the White House right now”.

Steve Bannon returned to Breitbart Friday almost exactly a year to the day after he joined the Trump team in 2016. On the key lessons learned during this time away and how this would have changed him since leaving Breitbart, Kassam said: “So what is Steve going to do, having had this experience in there?

“Well, now he knows who the enemies of the American people are”.