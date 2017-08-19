The European Parliament has produced a slick propaganda video claiming Europe “need[s] people to come here… to maintain the level of our welfare systems”.

The video, put out on Twitter, features liberal and socialist members of the European Parliament (MEPs), who concede migrants often come from a “totally different culture”, but say it is the European people’s “responsibility” to “foster an atmosphere of integration”.

EuroparlTV released the short film on the 17th of August, just hours before terrorists of North African Muslim background murdered 14 people in Spain in an Islamist attack claimed by Islamic State.

The untapped potential of migration to the EU: how refugees can inspire us all. Check out our video ⬇⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/BqMo6RzP9t — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) August 17, 2017

In contrast to the migrant terrorists Europe experienced Thursday, the migrants depicted in the video seem happy to have come to the continent. They study, play in sports teams, and work in car factories and as a photographer.

“The refugees that arrived here in Germany have to adapt. They come from a totally different culture, and they don’t know how things are here,” says Maryam Salehi of Cologne, Germany.

Ms. Salehi claims that migrants are discriminated against in the job market, and seems to criticize Germans for expecting them to become economically active.

Spain’s Day of Terror: 13 Victims and Six Suspected Terrorists Dead After Multiple Attackshttps://t.co/skCFBE8ZTJ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 18, 2017

Sylvie Guillaume, a socialist and French MEP for the South-East of France, says: “At the moment when many EU member states are turning away from the European motto of ‘unity in diversity’, it’s important to remember the European values of hospitality and solitary.

“A major effort needs to be made for integration policies that will benefit not only refugees, but the host countries as well.”

BREAK: Finland Killer is Moroccan Asylum Seeker, arrests made at asylum centre, victims: Finns, Brit, Swede, Italian https://t.co/RHVvIedYpM — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 19, 2017

Cecilia Wikström, a liberal MEP from Sweden, adds: “They are here to give their contribution to growth and prosperity for Europe, and that’s why it’s so essentially important that we open up every possibility for them to integrate into our societies

“We can never, on the European level, legislate integration because it falls under the scope of subsidiarity, the national competencies.

“But we can foster an atmosphere of integration, and that is your responsibility and mine. We have to share that.”