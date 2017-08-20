WATCH: Kassam Tells Fox All Media Is a Weapon, Breitbart Is Just Honest About It

Breitbart London Editor in Chief Raheem Kassam appeared on Fox News’s #MediaBuzz and told host Howard Kurtz that all media is a weapon – Breitbart News Network is just honest about it.

On Stephen K. Bannon’s return to Breitbart News Network as Executive Chairman, Mr. Kurtz asked if Breitbart would be seen as more of a “weapon”?

advertisement

Kassam replied: “Breitbart’s always been a weapon, quite frankly. It’s a weapon for the American people. It’s a weapon for the base who put President Trump in the White House.”

“We don’t hide where we come from on the spectrum,” he added. “That’s the problem we have with the CNNs of the world. They try and hide where they are on the political spectrum. We actually own our purvue and our remit in that regards.”

.@RaheemKassam: I think Breitbart has always been a weapon. It's a weapon for the American people. It's a weapon for the White House. — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) August 20, 2017

Kurtz observed: “The word ‘weapon’ makes it sounds as if you are political activists as much as you are journalists.”

“I think when you look at the media landscape, everybody is weaponised right now,” said Kassam.

“CNN will run a story saying that Antifa is not a violent organisation. That’s a nonsense. The Washington Post‘s slogan ‘Democracy dies in darkness‘ – that’s a nonsense. They would not have done that had Hillary Clinton won.

“The media is weaponised all across the board. The only difference is we’re honest about it.”

.@RaheemKassam says "we [Breitbart] don't hide where we come from on the spectrum. That's the problem we have with the CNN's of the world." — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) August 20, 2017

Asking if Breitbart News Network would temper its support for President Trump, Kassam said: “My personal analysis is that Trump still believes in the economic nationalist agenda that’s what we’re interested in. That’s the America First agenda.

“I’ll just give him the benefit of the doubt. Let’s see how this plays out.”

Referring to Trump’s campaign promises to voters, the Breitbart London chief editor said: “I want to see Trump standing in front of that famous Bannon whiteboard. If that’s still in the White House, then that’s a-okay with me.”

Twitter Follow @friedmanpress Follow Victoria Friedman on