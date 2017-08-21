UK Borders Agency Office Evacuated After Man Enters Building With Can of Petrol, Threatens to Self Immolate

A man walked into the Liverpool offices of the UK Borders Agency (UKBA) Monday carrying a can of petrol and threatening to start a fire, prompting a swift response from Police and fire brigade appliances.

The man was arrested after the incident, and the offices were evacuated with an eyewitness telling the Liverpool Echo they had been moved “in case of an explosion”. It is not clear whether any petrol had been taken out of the can which could cause explosive vapours to form inside the office, but images from the scene show a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service engine deployed outside the office with hoses deployed, and a quantity of pooled water at the entrance to the building.

Reports state the man with the can of petrol had threatened to set himself on fire.

A witness claims: "A man went inside with a can of petrol" https://t.co/gWse0MI4L1 — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) August 21, 2017

The incident took place at New Hall Place, the 13 floor Brutalist landmark in central Liverpool.

A Police spokesman said: “We arrested a man for breach of the peace at the UK Borders Agency in Liverpool city centre following a report of concern for the safety of a man.

“At about 11.50am, emergency services were called to reports a man was threatening to harm himself inside the building on Union Street.

“Emergency services attended and the UKBA was closed while the incident was ongoing.”