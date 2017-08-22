Trump Critic UK Parliament Member Retweets ‘Abused Girls Should Shut Their Mouths For the Sake of Diversity’ Tweet

British Member of Parliament Naz Shah has retweeted and liked a tweet stating that the girls who have been abused at the hands of mainly Pakistani, Muslim men, should “shut their mouths for the sake of diversity”.

Ms. Shah, who claims the move was an accident, has previously invited U.S. President Donald Trump on a tour of her constituency of Bradford West.

The tweet — sent by a parody account pretending to be alt-left commentator Owen Jones — read: “Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity.”

Ms. Shah subsequently deleted and unliked the tweet, but not before Twitter users screen grabbed her actions.

A spokesman for Ms Shah told The Sun newspaper: “This was a genuine accident eight days ago that was rectified within minutes. To suggest otherwise is absolute nonsense.

“Her record speaks for itself. Naz has been working for over 20 years on the issues of child abuse, violence against women and grooming, which is well documented.”

In January 2016, Ms. Shah used her platform as a Member of Parliament to invite then-candidate Trump to meet the “Muslim volunteers” at Human Appeal International, in an attempted public relations exercise for Muslims in Britain.

As Breitbart London revealed however, Human Appeal Internationl has been linked with terrorist outfit Hamas, and has hosted speakers widely criticised as Islamic extremists.

In a Westminster Hall debate on the petition to ban Mr Trump from the UK, Ms Shah said:

I would invite Donald Trump to join us in feeding the homeless at the InTouch Foundation, a Muslim charity that feeds homeless people in the city of Bradford. I would invite him to meet the Muslim volunteers who help at Human Appeal (International), a foundation based in a colleague’s constituency, and all those people who work together on issues that affect us as a country and as people, regardless of our race, gender, ethnicity or religion. That is what I would show to him.

Human Appeal has hosted speakers such as Haitham al-Haddad, Raed Salah, and Zahir Mahmood, all of whom have been highlighted for “extremist” rhetoric.

Mr. Salah was the subject of a long-running dispute between the British government and the country’s courts. Then Home Secretary Theresa May had tried to exclude Mr. Salah from the United Kingdom for his controversial comments, and he was convicted by an Israeli court in 2014. Mr. Salah was arrested in the United Kingdom while trying to attend a Palestine Solidarity Campaign meeting alongside Jeremy Corbyn MP, who is now the leader of the Labour Party to which Ms. Shah belongs.

Mr. Haddad spoke alongside Mr. Mahmood at a 2011 Human Appeal event, and has previously stated: “Jews… are the enemies of God and the descendants of apes and pigs”.

Human Appeal also advertises for positions on the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) website, an organisation often linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. MCB officials signed the ‘Istanbul Declaration’ in 2009 – a document that called for attacks on British soldiers as well as Jewish people.

A nationwide pattern of predominantly Pakistani, Muslim grooming and rape gangs emerged after the first prosecutions in Rotherham, and then Rochdale, where a “culture of silence” and political correctness led to inaction by authorities who feared being called “racist”.

Thousands of girls were raped and abused by the gangs since the late 1980s with cases largely going ignored until 2001.

One Rotherham rape survivor said that authorities did nothing and made her feel like she was a racist, being told specifically not to comment on the ethnicity of the perpetrators.

