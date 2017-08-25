‘Allahu Akbar!’ Brussels Machete Man Shot After Attacking Soldiers

Soldiers in Brussels, Belgium have shot a man after he attacked soldiers with a machete, injuring two.

The incident took place at Émile Jacqmain Avenue in in the Belgian capital at around 8:30, Het Laatste Nieuws reports.

Early reports indicate that the attacker — who is thought to be alive but in critical condition — was a 30-year-old Somalian who shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he launched his attack. One of his victims has been left with a head injury.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and public transport has been restricted.

Brussels is home to the notorious jihadist hotbed of Molenbeek, and it was reported on August 24th that Belgian police have had to open almost 200 terror-related cases since the beginning of 2017.

However, the name and motive of the man who attacked the soldiers today — if known — have not yet been conclusively confirmed.

This story is developing…

