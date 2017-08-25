‘Allahu Akbar!’ Brussels Machete Man Shot After Attacking Soldiers

Soldiers in Brussels, Belgium have shot a man after he attacked soldiers with a machete, injuring two.
The incident took place at Émile Jacqmain Avenue in in the Belgian capital at around 8:30, Het Laatste Nieuws reports.
Early reports indicate that the attacker — who is thought to be alive but in critical condition — was a 30-year-old Somalian who shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he launched his attack. One of his victims has been left with a head injury.
There is a heavy police presence in the area and public transport has been restricted.
A man with a machete attacked soldiers on patrol in #Brussels centre, now shot dead. #brusselsattacks #bruxelles #attentat #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/Bpt6wli73w
Brussels is home to the notorious jihadist hotbed of Molenbeek, and it was reported on August 24th that Belgian police have had to open almost 200 terror-related cases since the beginning of 2017.
However, the name and motive of the man who attacked the soldiers today — if known — have not yet been conclusively confirmed.
This story is developing…
