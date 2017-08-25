SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

France’s Macron Spends £24,000 on Makeup in Three Months

AP/Vadim Ghirda

by Breitbart London25 Aug 20170

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron’s office has confirmed a report that the French leader spent 26,000 euros ($30,695) on makeup during his first three months in power, and says it’s trying to find a cheaper alternative.

The report in Le Point news magazine prompted harsh criticism of the president from French social media users. It said the cost includes the pay of a freelance makeup artist following Macron during television appearances and trips abroad.

The president’s office confirmed the amount Friday. The report comes at a bad time for Macron, with polls showing his popularity plunging in recent weeks following the announcement of budget cuts and divisive labor reform.

Le Point said Macron’s makeup expenses are lower than those of predecessor Francois Hollande, who paid a full-time employee about 10,000 euros monthly.

