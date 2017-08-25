The latest issue of the left-wing German magazine Stern has portrayed U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped in an American flag whilst giving the Hitler salute, a gesture that is illegal in Germany.

The weekly magazine, noted for its left wing stance and popularity amongst supporters of the Social Democrat Party (SPD), released a preview of this week’s cover on its Facebook page. The new cover also contains the caption: “His fight! Neo-Nazis, Ku-Klux-Klan, racism: How Donald J. Trump fights hatred in America.”

Many commentators on Facebook criticised the company for the depiction of the U.S. President. One Facebook user said: “