Knifeman Attacks Police Outside Buckingham Palace

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

by Jack Montgomery25 Aug 20170

Police officers have been attacked outside Buckingham Palace, the main residence of Queen Elizabeth II.

Early reports cited witnesses as describing the man as being armed with a sword or possibly a machete, but later coverage refers to the weapon as a knife.

Two officers are said to have been injured while restraining the attacker. The Queen was not resident at the palace at the time of the attack.

Metropolitan Police released the following statement: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police.

“The man [no further details] was stopped this evening, Friday 25 August at approximately 20:35 hours by officers at the Mall outside Buckingham Palace in possession of a knife.

“During the course of detaining him, two male police officers suffered minor injuries to their arm.

“The London Ambulance Service were called and they were treated at the scene. They have not been taken to hospital.

“No others persons have been reported injured.

“Officers remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

This story is developing…

