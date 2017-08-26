Police: Buckingham Palace Attacker Had ‘Four-Foot Sword’, Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ Repeatedly

The Metropolitan Police Force has released more information on the attack outside Buckingham Palace on the night of August 25th, which is currently being investigated as a terrorist attack.

According to an official statement, a 26-year-old from the Luton area “deliberately drove at a police van and stopped in front of it in a restricted area on Constitution Hill near Buckingham Palace”.

He was confronted by three police constables — who were unarmed — and immediately reached for “what we now know to be a four-foot sword”, which was concealed in the front passenger foot well.

The would-be attacker “repeatedly shouted Allahu Akbar” during the subsequent struggle, in which the three police officers sustained light injuries. Two required hospital treatment, but have now been discharged.

The Met has confirmed that the incident — which took place on the same night a Somali-origin man with a machete attacked soldiers on the streets of Brussels in an apparent terror attack — is now being treated as terrorism — “but we will remain open-minded while the investigation continues”.

The attacker is said to be in custody at a central London police station, initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police, now detained under the Terrorism Act 2000 as well.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of these officers who quickly brought this incident under control,” said Commander Dean Haydon, head of Counter-Terrorism Command at the Met.

“Their vigilance, courage and the swiftness of their response demonstrates how our officers are protecting the public at this time.

“Officers from the Counter-Terrorism Command are now investigating and searches are being carried out in the Luton area today.

“We believe the man was acting alone and we are not looking for other suspects at this stage. While we cannot speculate on what the man was intending to do — this will be determined during the course of the investigation — it is only right that we investigate this as a terrorist incident at this time.

“This is a timely reminder that the threat from terrorism in the UK remains severe.”

