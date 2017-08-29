The Guardian Registers as Charity for U.S. Tax Exemption Amidst Financial Losses

Left-wing British newspaper The Guardian has announced that it has registered as a charity in the United States, as part of a plan to encourage people to donate to prop up their flailing financial position.

“The Guardian today announces the public launch of theguardian.org, a new nonprofit to support quality independent journalism around some of the most pressing issues of our time,” the publication announced Monday.

“Set up by the Scott Trust, theguardian.org will raise funds from individuals and foundations and direct them towards projects that advance public discourse and citizen participation around issues such as climate change, human rights, global development, and inequality.”

The initiative comes after years of financial turmoil for the company. In 2016, the company announced losses of £68.7 million, although cut that figure to £44.7 million in 2017.

Since last year, The Guardian has been begging its readers for money to help ease its financial woes, telling its readers that the world now needs The Guardian “more than ever”.

Following Donald Trump’s victory against Hillary Clinton last November, the paper declared war on Donald Trump, and consequently solicited donations in order to “hold the new administration to account”.

Rachel White, president of theguardian.org, said the company’s new charitable status would encourage individuals and philanthropic organisations to make a donation.

“The creation of theguardian.org makes it possible for us to forge key strategic partnerships, and engage a wider range of individuals and philanthropic organisations in supporting our global ground-breaking storytelling and reporting,” she said.

