Muslim ‘Mediator’ Defends Gang Rape After Attack: ‘Enjoyed Like Normal Intercourse When Woman Calms’

A so-called ‘cultural mediator’ at a migrant reception centre in Italy has caused outrage with his comments on rape following attacks on tourists from Poland and Peru in Rimini, Italy.

Abid Jee wrote that rape was “a worse act, but only at the beginning, when the willy goes in, then the woman becomes calm and you enjoy it like normal intercourse” on Facebook after a Polish couple and a Peruvian transsexual were attacked by four men thought to be North African migrants, according to the Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) wire service.

The news agency says Jee’s post “caused a stir despite being quickly removed”, with many calling for him to be sacked.

Migrants who beat Polish man and gang raped girlfriend ALSO gang raped Peruvian transsexual. Will BBC report now? https://t.co/0749AuHeZK — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) August 28, 2017

The attack saw two 26-year-old Poles subjected to a “brutal and bestial” attack in the popular tourist destination on the Adriatic coast.

The male was struck on the head with a bottle and beaten unconscious before his girlfriend was repeatedly raped in front of him and thrown into the sea. Both were hospitalised following the attack, and the male will likely require facial surgery.

A transsexual person from Peru was also raped by the gang, either before the attack on the Polish couple or shortly afterwards, according to conflicting accounts.

Migrant Crisis: African migrants beat young Polish man unconscious and gang rape his wife on Rimini Beach, Italy https://t.co/N01Zbwz5ap — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) August 26, 2017

The case has caused alarm in Italy and considerable anger in Poland, which is sending its own investigators to help apprehend the suspects.

Giorgia Meloni, who leads the conservative Brothers of Italy party, said law and order in the country had eroded during the migrant crisis, and that it was beginning to resemble “the worst favelas of South America” in places.

Matteo Salvini, who leads Italy’s populist Northern League, has said “prison is not enough” for the perpetrators, and reiterated previous calls for migrant sex attackers to be chemically castrated.

Poland’s Deputy Justice Minister Patryk Jaki went even further in an impassioned Twitter post, writing “for these bastards should be the death penalty, although for this particular case I would also restore torture”.

