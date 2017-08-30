Syrian Migrants Arrested After Stealing Car… To Drive to Asylum Application Police Station

A pair of Syrian asylum seekers were arrested during their asylum application in Austria after the man whose car they had stolen turned up to the same police station at the same time as them to report the crime.

The Syrians are said to have stolen the parked car in the western Austrian town of Bregenz on Saturday afternoon. The crime occurred at around 1:30 pm according to police, who identified the two men later from video footage taken near the scene, Kronen Zeitung reports.

After stealing the car the pair drove to the local police station where they told authorities they wished to apply for asylum. At the same time, the owner of the stolen car arrived at the police station to report the theft and was placed in the room next to the two asylum seekers.

Police were able to examine footage taken by a witness of the crime and positively identify that the asylum seekers were the ones who stole the vehicle and promptly transferred them to Feldkirch Prison at the request of the local prosecutor.

Migrant crime has become a significant problem in Austria, as chronicled at length by Breitbart London. The most pressing issue for the Austrian authorities has been the high number of migrant sex attacks over the last few years which have occurred at swimming pools, train stations, public parks and apartments.

Migrant Sex Attacks Increased 133 Per Cent This Year https://t.co/OWtSDnRfWa pic.twitter.com/YLsbFIL1LV — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 8, 2016

The most infamous migrant sex crime occurred in the Austrian capital of Vienna when an Iraqi man brutally raped a ten-year-old boy claiming that he was undergoing a “sexual emergency.”

Austria has also seen two high profile murders committed by migrants in Vienna. In one case a Gambian migrant who was being protected from deportation by an American au-pair strangled his would-be saviour to death last year in February.

Gambian Migrant Accused of Murdering American Nanny in Vienna https://t.co/qpDAXrUoGA pic.twitter.com/FejVyQOojZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 6, 2016

Later that year in May a cleaning lady was the victim of a brutal attack on a street in the capital’s Ottakring district in which a migrant from Kenya bludgeoned her to death as she was on her way to work in the early hours of the morning.