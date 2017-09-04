Fired Transgendered Model: ‘All White People Benefit from Racism’

The transgendered model who was fired by L’Oréal Paris UK has stood by their online comments about the “violent” white “race”, claiming, “all white people benefit from racism”.

Munroe Bergdorf claimed on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme on Monday that their original Facebook post had been “taken out of context” but denied their thoughts could have been phrased differently, saying:

advertisement

“I believe that society is built on the foundation of colonialism and slavery… I’m not saying that all white people are guilty of it [racism] but all white people benefit from racism [through] white privilege.”

Adding that individual white people are responsible for “dismantling racism”, otherwise they are benefiting from it, Bergdoff said: “If you’re not actually dismantling racism, if you’re not going to pull people up from the bottom of the pyramid to the top then you are participating and benefiting from racism.”

Bergdoff was made the makeup and hair product brand’s first ever transgendered ambassador and hailed the new “face of modern diversity” last week.

In her own words… "all white people benefit from racism" @MunroeBergdorf stands by comments that led her to be dropped by @Loreal pic.twitter.com/mhTN0RbFxc — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) September 4, 2017

The “transgender woman of colour” was fired by the UK branch of the cosmetic company after their comments came to light on social media.

“Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people,” the model wrote on Facebook.

Adding: “Come see me when you realise that racism isn’t learned, it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege.

L’Oréal Fires First Transgendered ‘Diversity’ Model for Attacking ‘Violent’ White ‘Race’ https://t.co/mEgKYsiPtn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 2, 2017

“Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk.

“Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay fucked at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears.”

In a later post defending the comments, Bergdorf added: “The irony of all this is that L’Oréal Paris invited me to be part of a beauty campaign that ‘stands for diversity’,” and demanded L’Oréal Paris be boycotted.

Twitter Follow @friedmanpress Follow Victoria Friedman on