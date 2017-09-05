Conservative Publisher Cuts Ties With New York Times, Claims Titles Pushed Down ‘Bestseller’ List

Regnery Publishing, the largest conservative publisher in the United States, has announced it will sever all ties with the New York Times, alleging the Left-wing paper biases its ‘bestseller’ list in favour of liberal titles.

The company — which published Breitbart London editor Raheem Kassam’s recent Amazon bestseller No Go Zones‘ — has revealed how the Times‘s list, once believed to be the gold standard in publishing, is stacking the decks against conservative authors.

“As a conservative publisher, we believe that the Times’ list does not represent national sales of conservative books as accurately as other widely-published bestseller lists,” commented Marji Ross, President and Publisher of Regnery, in an official press release.

Regnery notes that No Go Zones, in which Raheem Kassam tours areas transformed out of all recognition by mass immigration and state-sponsored multiculturalism, should have had the 10th highest sales of the 15 books on the New York Times list for the week of September 3rd, 2017, according to Nielsen BookScan data — but does not feature at all.

Regnery believes another of its titles, Dinesh D’Souza’s The Big Lie, which exposes the American Left’s past relationship and present affinity with the Nazis and their tactics, should have been ranked at number one in sales — but the New York Times trailed it in at number seven.

The Times list is believed not to represent genuine bestsellers per sales data from across the United States. Instead, the organisation admits it “surveys” hand picked booksellers across the nation.

This contrasts with, for example, the Publisher’s Weekly list, which uses quantifiable data of sales, while the Times employs its own, undisclosed methodology, which appears — like pollsters — to re-weight the list.

Times spokesman Jordan Cohen claimed their lists “reflect authentic best sellers” — but Regnery believes the newspaper is “[gathering] book sale data in a manner which prioritizes liberal-themed books over conservative books and authors.”

“We refuse to continue to highlight a list which has an increasingly diminished value to our audience. Therefore, we will no longer promote, publicize or frankly even bother to mention this list,” Ross added.

“Instead, we will continue to track sales, as a large number of media groups do, through Nielsen’s BookScan report, and we will use the Publisher’s Weekly bestseller list as our benchmark.”

In a letter to Regnery’s authors, she noted: “We are often told it’s foolish to bite the hand that feeds you. I say it’s just as foolish to feed the hand that bites you.”

