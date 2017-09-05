Less than Half of French Are Optimistic About the Future

A new poll has shown that the French are becoming increasingly less optimistic about the future with only 45 per cent being positive about the way the country is heading under French President Emmanuel Macron.

The poll, conducted by Ifop, shows that the French people have regained some optimism compared to the beginning of the Presidency of former president François Hollande, but a majority still remain pessimistic.

The results are still below similar polls taken at the start of the presidential terms of former presidents Nicholas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac, L’Express reports.

The poll shows that France is also generationally deeply divided with 58 per cent of French citizens under 35 being optimistic but that number drops to 40 per cent among those over 65.

There is also a large gulf between the rich and the poor as 53 per cent of those in a high socioeconomic bracket are positive compared to only 35 per cent of working class French reflecting a general worry over globalisation.

The growing resentment of French workers toward the political class led many to support anti-mass migration candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential elections earlier this year.

In one famous incident at a Whirlpool factory during the second round campaign, workers cheered for Le Pen as she made a surprise visit while booing and jeering then-candidate Macron who arrived several hours later.

The large migration of working class voters from traditional left-wing parties towards populist anti-mass migration parties has been a growing trend across western Europe.

In Austria, the Freedom Party saw a surge in working class support during last year’s presidential election and are expected to make huge gains in this year’s October national election, possibly entering a governing coalition for the first time since 2004.

Polls have been increasingly negative for the French president who has lost a great deal of his popularity in recent months. The latest polling shows him with a popularity rating of only 30 per cent and continuing to decline.

Macron’s predecessor Hollande enjoyed greater support during the same period of his presidency but ended up polling in the low single digits at only four per cent by the end of his term becoming the most unpopular French president in recent history.