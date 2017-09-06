Financial Times: Conservative Hungary Beats Growth Forecasts

The Financial Times reports: Another positive economic surprise out of central Europe.

Hot on the heels of exceptional growth figures in Poland and Czechia, Hungary’s latest figures have also beaten forecasts, with the country managing to maintain its strong growth rate into the second quarter.

The Hungarian Central Statistical Office’s final estimates of second quarter growth showed that, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 3.5 per cent year on year. Preliminary figures released last month had estimated growth of 3.2 per cent.

