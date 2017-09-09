Iraqi on Trial for Child Rape, Assault, ‘Used Shop to Seduce Young Girls’

An Iraqi Kurdish shopkeeper is on trial in Derby on multiple sexual assault charges including child rape, with one alleged victim being just 12 years old.

The trial of Dilan Amin, 27, began 29 August where the court heard charges of 14 sex offences including two rape charges, two charges of rape of a child, four of sexual assault, four of inciting a child for prostitution, and one of supplying cocaine.

advertisement

The offences are alleged to have been committed against seven females between 2012 and 2017 including the rape of a girl who was 12 years old at the time, reports the Derby Telegraph.

Amin came to the United Kingdom 10 years ago and runs a shop called the Famous Shop in Pear Tree Road in Normanton.

Prosecutor Ian West said: “The defendant used this shop to seduce young girls and take advantage of them.”

Over the course of the last two weeks, Mr. West presented the prosecution’s case, outlining statements and details of the multiple alleged victims.

– 12-Year-Old ‘raped in Amin’s home behind the shop’ –

A girl who was 12 years old at the time she met Amin, before Christmas 2012, alleged he raped her at his flat behind the shop.

The court heard how “Amin would always be nice to her… Telling her she could have things from the shop for free. He told her if she was his girl, she would have anything she wanted.”

The jury was told a lost teen was “passed around like an entertainment device” by four Afghani-origin men. https://t.co/YM9Cx8NkFk — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 24, 2017

In a police interview shown in court, the alleged victim, now 17 years old, said one day Amin told her they were going to have sex.

The girl said he then sat on her and she “could not escape”. She added: “He grabbed me to the side… He was right on top of me.”

The girl said after the alleged rape she thought she was pregnant and “was in shock”. She told police that afterwards, Amin would call her.

“I hate him. He ruined my young teenage life.”

– 15-year-old ‘taken to a hotel, plied with cocaine, raped’ –

Mr. West said Amin and another man took the-then 15-year-old girl, and another girl, to the International Hotel in Burton Road.

The barrister said the girl was “encouraged and pestered” to take cocaine, after which the “cocktail of drugs” caused her to blank out.

Mr. West said: “She can recall lying on the bed and Amin then coming over and lying on top of her. Amin then had sex with her. The prosecution case is that [the alleged victim] was in such an intoxicated state that she did not know what she was doing.”

The 16-year-old said that she saw Amin on other occasions and he would tell her to come to the back of the shop. She said she knew she “had to give something in return for drugs”.

Four Afghans, including one asylum seeker, have been found guilty of gang raping a lost 16-year-old girl in Kent. https://t.co/FRmV6m3qAj — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 29, 2017

Eventually, the girl told her teacher, who reported the incident to the police.

The unnamed teacher described the girl as someone who “desperately needed to be loved or liked”.

“She’s always been a hard working student,” she said. “She tries to make friends but it does not always work out well. I’ve tried to build on her esteem.”

The teacher said the girl then “started getting knocking on her door late at night”. She said she told her pupil: “Do not answer that door. Do not go out of that door. Under no circumstances do you go out of that house.”

– 14-year-old ‘threatened with a screwdriver’ –

West also told the court that Amin threatened a 14-year-old girl with a screwdriver after she rejected him and called him a “paedophile”.

The girl said Amin tried to seduce her with promises of gifts, saying he told her if she ‘went out’ with him she would be “treated [like] a queen, you’d get anything, you’ll get new phones, you’ll get new clothes”.

The Iraqi denies all charges. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

In May, Breitbart London reported that four men of Afghani origin, including an asylum seeker, were found guilty of raping a girl above a takeaway they worked at in Ramsgate after she had become lost and entered 555 Pizza asking for help.

Twitter Follow @friedmanpress Follow Victoria Friedman on