Man Who Housed Organiser of 2015 Paris Attacks Sent to Trial

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

by Breitbart London9 Sep 20170

PARIS (AP) — A man who provided housing to a suspected ringleader of the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people has been ordered to stand trial.

A judicial official said Friday that six judges ordered Jawad Bendaoud — known in the French press as “the lodger” — and another man to be tried for allegedly taking in terrorists.

The official says they face at least 10 years in prison, if convicted. He requested anonymity in keeping with court custom for ongoing cases.

Bendaoud is accused of housing a suspected ringleader of the Paris attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, in the suburb of Saint Denis.

Abaaoud, a female cousin of his who found the hideout and another man were killed in a police raid at Bendaoud’s apartment five days after the attacks at multiple locations.

