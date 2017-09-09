Firefighters in the southern Swedish city of Malmö were forced to let a building burn to the ground after they were violently attacked by locals who threw glass bottles at them.

The fire, which occurred in the city’s suburb of Kroksback, initially started after two cars in a car park were set on fire Thursday at around 9 pm. Police and fire crews were called and arrived on the scene shortly after, whilst another fire started at a nearby building on Sörbäcksgatan street, police said in a press release.

As the firemen tried to put out the second blaze, glass bottles were thrown at them and at their vehicles. The attack forced the firemen to abandon the blaze which engulfed the building and burned it to the ground.

Police who arrived on the scene were also attacked with glass bottles though the police report does not specify what damage was done to their vehicles or any injuries sustained by the emergency personnel.

Authorities also added that they do not know if there is any connection between the two fires, though both are suspected to be arson.

Attacks on emergency services personnel in Sweden are far from rare in certain areas that have become known globally as “no-go zones”. In some of the more notorious heavily migrant-populated suburbs like Husby, Tensta, and Rinkeby in Stockholm, police, firemen and ambulance workers have been attacked on multiple occasions.

The situation has become so bad in some areas that ambulance unions have asked for bullet proof vests to be given to paramedics working in problem areas.

Some of the violence against emergency workers has even been caught on camera. Dramatic footage originally broadcast in 2015 showed police being attacked in several no-go areas and being told by locals, “you are not in charge here”.

