Christian Parents May Sue School Allowing Six-Year-Old to Change ‘Gender Identity’

A Christian family is preparing to sue a school for allowing children to change their ‘gender identity’ on a daily basis, and for implying parents who oppose are bigoted and “transphobic”.

Much of the mainstream media has claimed the parents are opposed to boys wearing a dress. But their legal representatives have said clothing is “trivial” and the issue is about “ideology” and confusing very young children.

Nigel Rowe, 44, and his wife Sally, 42, removed their six-year-old son from an unnamed school after a classmate was declared “transgendered” and came to the school demanding to be recognised as female on some days.

The family now intends to educate the boy at home on the Isle of Wight alongside his eight-year-old brother, who was pulled out of the same school a year ago when a boy in his class also started claiming to be transgendered.

Mr. Rowe told The Sunday Times: “A child aged six would sometimes come to school as a girl or sometimes come to school as a boy. Our concerns were raised when our son came back home from school saying he was confused as to why and how a boy was now a girl.

“We believe it is wrong to encourage very young children to embrace transgenderism, boys are boys and girls are girls. Gender dysphoria is something we as Christians need to address with love and compassion, but not in the sphere of a primary school environment.”

The couple’s lawyers are expected to argue the school is discriminating against them by implying their wish to bring up their sons as Christian is ‘transphobic’.

EXCLUSIVE: UK Police Use Taxpayer Cash to Distribute Transgender Propaganda to FOUR YEAR OLDS: http://t.co/VofBDzMyvF pic.twitter.com/8NJU97wuwP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 21, 2015

Andrea Williams, of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “Six-year-olds are far too young to consider issues as complex as gender and sexuality.”

However, the school has defended its behaviour by claiming pupils are protected under the Equalities Act of 2010 and stating: “The refusal to acknowledge a transgendered person’s true gender” was “transphobic behaviour”.

Back in 2015, Breitbart London exposed how police funding was being used in Cornwall to distribute pro-transgender ideology literature, targeting children as young as 4 years old, in primary schools, aiming to “support” transgenderism in schools at the “earliest stages”.

Similar documents were launched in Cornwall and Brighton and Hove in 2013, with the latter described as a “Trans Inclusion Schools Toolkit”.

Some studies have found that 70 to 80 per cent of children who report transgender feelings spontaneously lose them as they grow up; another concluded that transgender feelings in children are much more likely to persist when adults in authority, such as teachers, tell them they have the wrong body

Despite this evidence, in 2016 the government’s ‘Transgender Equality Inquiry’ called for all teachers and “all further education staff” to have “gender identity awareness training” and demanded that “trans issues” become “mandatory” on school curriculums.