Biologically Male ‘Transgender’ Rapist Isolated After Moving to Female Prison

A ‘transgendered’ convicted double rapist, who is biologically male, has been put in isolation in prison after being moved to an all-female jail, where it is claimed they made advances on female prisoners.

Martin Ponting, 50, a father of three, transformed into Jessica Winfield in jail after being sentenced to life imprisonment back in 1995.

The double rapist is in the process of having a £10,000 sex change behind bars, paid for by the taxpayer.

After ‘identifying’ as a woman, they were moved to a female prison, where the sex offender was kept in close confinement with vulnerable women.

The rapist began their sentence in the male-only HMP Whitemoor, Cambridgeshire, and is now in Europe’s largest female prison, HMP Bronzefield in Surrey.

According to the Daily Mail, Winfield made “unwanted sexual advances on inmates”; however, prison authorities have subsequently denied this.

An inside source told The Sun: “It beggars belief why a convicted double rapist like Jessica is allowed to mix with females despite still have her penis intact.”

Adding: “Prison bosses were worried she would try it on with inmates and their fears have come true.”

Campaign group Voice4Victims said the case “highlights the great imbalance of equality within our justice system”. They wrote on Twitter:

Sarah Callaghan, 44, who fell pregnant with Winfield’s first child when she was just 15 (below the age of consent) and they were in their 20s, branded the sex attacker “a danger to everyone around him”.

She said: “It seems the only person who ever gets any help is Martin – not all the people who have suffered because of him.

“How many thousands of pounds have the establishment put into Martin over the years?

“He loves to be the centre of attention, he loves being on show. He won’t have changed – he still wants to create a great big show. That’s probably what this is. It’s another show.”

Another one of their victims described the fact her attacker was given a free sex change as “diabolical”. She said: “There are not enough words to describe him and the evil he has done.

“It is diabolical they have allowed him to have a sex change and diabolical that he could be freed this year. He may have changed physically but his brain is still the same.”