Norway’s ‘Populist’ Government Wins Historic Second Term

Norway’s right wing coalition government is set to hold on to power after narrowly defeating the open borders-backing left wing opposition.

With 95 per cent of the votes cast in Monday’s general election counted, Prime Minister Erna Solberg declared victory with her Conservative Party and their populist, anti mass migration Progress party coalition partners having secured 89 seats in Norway’s 169-seat parliament.

“We have received support for four new years because we have delivered on what we pledged,” Solberg said during her victory speech, which also marked the first time a centre-right government had been returned to power in Norway since 1985.

The prime minister’s main opponent, Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre, branded the results “a huge disappointment” in his speech, but vowed a “comeback” in which the left wing party will “set the agenda for this country”.

Heir to a fortune in fireplace manufacturing, the Labour leader has been an outspoken critic of the government’s attempts to tighten immigration policies, citing Norwegian “values” as why the country must become home to a never-ending stream of asylum seekers.

A man who professes his intent to, in Norway, “create a modern multicultural society that welcomes immigrants and new traditions”, Støre in 2015 demanded a further 10,000 Syrian refugees be brought to live in the nation of just 5 million people.

Migrants from the third world have become increasingly important to the Labour Party, which is backed by 80 per cent of Muslim voters — who now make up a third of the population of Norway’s capital city, Oslo.

In a debate during the election campaign, Støre blasted Solberg and the Conservative Party for forming a coalition with Progress, which he labelled “far right” for its opposition to open borders.

“This has changed Norway,” he thundered, asserting that talk of stricter border controls and criticism of mass migration has created a climate of hostility and “hate” in the country — a recurrent talking point amongst globalist politicians and NGOs in the West.

The prime minister said Støre’s comments accusing Norwegians of having “become colder” had no basis in reality, telling the Labour leader: “You must stop tagging the population of Norway as being hateful for your own political benefit.”