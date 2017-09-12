UK Imam Tells Congregation to ‘Spill Blood’ and ‘Establish Law of Allah’

An imam preaching in a West Midlands mosque acted as a recruiter for Islamic State and told Muslims to “be ready to spill blood” and “establish the law of Allah over the necks of the people” including the Queen, a court has heard.

Kamran Sabir Hussain, 40, allegedly told up to 15 children and about 25 adults at the mosque in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, that martyrdom was the “supreme success”, greater than achievements at school or college, The Times reports.

He was caught after the mosque was infiltrated by an undercover police officer, who recorded 17 of the alleged hate preacher’s sermons, starting in June last year.

A jury at the Old Baily heard that Mr. Hussain told one congregation: “Stand up and be ready to sacrifice, be ready to stand in the face of the elements of shaytan [Satan], be ready to spill blood and have your blood spilt.”

“Much of the context of Mr. Hussain’s sermons was unobjectionable,” Sarah Whitehouse, QC, for the prosecution, said. “Some of the sermons, however… moved into support and encouragement to those carrying out acts of terrorism.”

The under cover officer was know as ‘Qassim’ and maintained his cover. “Nobody knew he was a law enforcement officer and nobody knew he was recording the sermons,” added Ms. Whitehouse.

The preacher also claimed in one of his sermons that right wing, anti-Muslim groups were controlled by the government. “The kuffar [derogatory term for unbelievers] will attack you and kill you,” he added according to the Daily Mail.

In March last year, before his mosque was infiltrated, Mr. Hussain posted a “chilling message” in which he said that the “Khilafah” – a clear reference to the Islamic State – was “knocking on your door”.

He made another clear reference to Islamic State terrorists on the 5th of August last year, when he is claimed to have told his congregation that the “mujahideen” [holy warriors] will “take over a land”.

Adding: “They stand a black flag, and establish the law of Allah over the necks of the people, whether they like it or don’t like it” and “nobody – not the Queen, not the Prime Minister – can say that you are not allowed to establish the law of Allah.”

The preacher denies two charges of encouraging support for Islamic State and six of encouraging acts of terrorism. The trial continues.